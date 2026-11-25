BOULDER — The X Games Foundation, the nonprofit philanthropic arm of the Boulder-based action sports company, has named former U.S. Ski & Snowboard chief revenue officer Trisha Worthington its new CEO.

U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the governing body for the nation’s Olympic and Paralympic skiing and snowboarding teams.

“Over the course of her tenure, Worthington helped grow annual fundraising from $2 million to more than $20 million, led three major capital campaigns that helped establish an $80 million endowment, and supported the development of the organization’s world-class Center of Excellence training facility in Park City, Utah,” according to an X Games news release. “Since assuming responsibility for commercial partnerships in 2022, she also helped more than triple partnership revenue, generating additional resources for U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s 240-plus athletes across 12 teams.”

The foundation’s parent organization, X Games, is led by Jeremy Bloom. A former University of Colorado football standout and ex-professional skier, Bloom was tapped in late 2024 to lead the action-sports series. Upon taking over leadership of X Games, Bloom established a Boulder office, which now serves as the organization’s headquarters.

“One of the biggest surprises when I came to lead X Games was learning that a foundation had never existed,” Bloom said in the release. “I saw an enormous opportunity to leverage the global power of this incredible brand to grow action sports and make them more accessible to kids around the world. We have the opportunity to build one of the most impactful global nonprofits in all of sport, and Trisha gives us the leadership and experience to make that vision a reality.”

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