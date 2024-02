Advanced Energy plans cash dividend

DENVER — Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS), a Denver-based company that manufactures precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, plans a quarterly cash dividend.

The board of directors authorized a dividend of 10 cents per share for shareholders of record as of Feb. 19, 2024. The dividend will be payable March 1.

Advanced Energy was founded in Fort Collins and maintains a significant manufacturing presence in the city.