Boulder Chamber unveils Women Who Light the Community honorees

BOULDER — Six honorees will be recognized by the Boulder Chamber at the annual Women Who Light the Community celebration set for Sept. 10 at the Embassy Suites in Boulder.

The 2024 Women Who Light the Community honorees are:

Adderly Grant-Lord, NAACP Boulder County and AdderlyArt.

Ava Hamilton, Arapaho Nation Independent Motion Pictures and Film.

Jena Griswold, Colorado Secretary of State.

Sandra Weeks, Blue Spruce Construction Services.

Sarah Meshak, Boulder Community Health.

Tyler Jacobs, Emerging Youth Honoree.

“Each year, six honorees are selected from a pool of peer-nominated businesswomen, representing leadership from across sectors including business, nonprofit, education, arts, and local initiatives; these honorees were selected for being trailblazers whose innovative approaches are shaping Boulder and beyond,” the Boulder Chamber said in a news release.

“This year’s honorees share a common goal: a dedication to changing our community and our world through leadership and passion. Their work lights the way for future change and a strong, inclusive future for all, inspiring us all to make a difference.”