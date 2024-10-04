Spiritual group Diamond Approach opening new Boulder center after Marshall Fire

BOULDER — After losing its Colorado center in the Marshall Fire, spiritual group Diamond Approach will celebrate the opening of its new Boulder facility on Saturday at 6783 Baseline Road.

“Founded in Boulder in 1975, the Diamond Approach has grown from a small local group to an internationally recognized spiritual movement,” the organization said in a news release. “With over 4,500 students in 53 countries, the teachings of the Diamond Approach offer a profound way to self-realization through inquiry-based practices and psychological understanding.”

The new Boulder building was purchased by Diamond Approach’s parent organization the Ridhwan Foundation in 2022 and has been “rebuilt, with renovations completed in the spring of 2024,” the release said.

Saturday’s event will begin at 10 a.m. and “will offer attendees an opportunity to tour the new facility, enjoy refreshments, and meet members and teachers of the Diamond Approach community,” the group said.