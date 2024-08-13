Longmont council to mull ballot question on open-space tax

The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.

LONGMONT — The Longmont City Council on Tuesday will consider first-reading approval of a question to be placed on the November ballot that would permanently extend the city’s 0.2-cent open-space sales and use tax. Should the council approve it, a second reading will occur on Aug. 27.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, Longmont voters originally approved the city’s open space sales and use tax in November 2000 and in 2007 extended it until 2034, but proponents have asked that the sunset provision be removed.