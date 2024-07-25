Alternative-protein producer Meati hires chief commercial officer, adds board member

BOULDER — Boulder-based Meati Foods, which has developed a process for making food from mushroom roots as an alternative-protein producer, has added a chief commercial officer to its executive team and a member to its board of directors.

John Bortells, a veteran of the consumer-packaged goods and food industries, is the new chief commercial officer at Meati, the trade name for Emergy Inc.

“John is a fantastic addition to Meati and the mycelium category overall. He’s a demand generation savant with extensive experience,” Meati CEO Phil Graves said in a prepared statement. “What impressed us most about John is his track record of scaling ambitious, mission-driven brands to national prominence. When many doubted dairy due to lactose allergies, John and his team (at former employer a2 Milk Co.) successfully introduced a2 milk as a safe and enjoyable option. His deep understanding of food, nature and innovation in culinary experiences is unparalleled.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

Becky O’Grady, who spent most of her career working for General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS), is Meati’s new board member.

“I’ve worked with CPG brands for my entire career, and based on my experience, I can definitively say that there’s a lot of promise in Meati. There’s no reason it can’t become a nationally-recognized, household name,” said O’Grady. “I’m excited to be a part of that journey.”

In early 2024, Meati replaced co-founder Tyler Huggins as CEO with Phil Graves, who had been recently hired as the company’s chief financial officer. The company also laid off an undisclosed number of employees in at least three rounds of job cuts over the couple of years.