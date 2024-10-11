Fortius Metals adds $2M to seed investment round

LAFAYETTE — Fortius Metals Inc. has raised an additional $2 million, bringing the total haul for the metal 3D printing company’s full seed funding round to $5 million.

“The successful capital raise, despite uncertain venture conditions, underscores the strong confidence in Fortius Metals’ innovative approach to wire-based additive manufacturing and its potential to revolutionize the industry,” the company said in a news release.

Fortius investors include Finindus, 412 Venture Fund, AM Ventures and M7 Holdings.

“Fortius Metals is pushing the boundaries of wire-based additive manufacturing with their unique materials and process expertise. We are excited to support their mission to revolutionize the production of large and complex parts without compromising material performance. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering innovative and sustainable industrial technologies,” Finindus senior investment manager Roel Callebaut said in a prepared statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn