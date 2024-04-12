Walker Manufacturing to acquire Danfoss transmission product lines

TIMNATH — Walker Manufacturing Co. will take ownership of two transmission products that it has routinely used in its mowers for 40 years.

The company said that it plans to acquire the Model 7 and Model 11 hydrostatic transmission product lines from Danfoss Power Solutions II LLC, located in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The acquisition includes the ongoing design, production and supply of the Model 7 and Model 11 transmissions.

“This acquisition underscores our passion and intrigue with the design and performance of the Model 7 and Model 11, and, more importantly, our commitment to the many transmissions operating in Walker mowers and many other pieces of equipment around the world,” said Ryan Walker, the company’s president.

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: April 2024 In Colorado, 1 in 3 women, 1 in 3 men and 1 in 2 transgender individuals will experience an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime. During April, we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month with the hopes of increasing conversations about this very important issue.

Walker Manufacturing has used the Model 7 in the Walker mower for more than 40 years.

Assembly, testing, and support functions will be based in Walker’s Timnath factory, while sourcing components will largely be maintained within the existing supply chain. Walker is preparing the factory with the necessary space, infrastructure, and workers to support the products, the company said in a press statement.

“We are excited to extend our decades of experience and talented team toward manufacturing and supporting the Model 7 and Model 11 transmissions,” Walker. said. “… (T)he acquisition is an opportunity for Walker to increase effectiveness.”