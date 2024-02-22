Manufacturing Sector Partnership to offer summer internships

The Northern Colorado Manufacturing Sector Partnership will offer a summer internship program.

This initiative will run from June through August and provide an opportunity for high school students to experience manufacturing as a career option.

According to information from Larimer County, the program is administered through Larimer County Economic and Workforce Development and partially funded through the NoCo Manufacturing Sector Partnership. Employers interested in developing the next generation of manufacturing workers can participate in order to help develop a talent pool and motivate young workers.

Employers offering opportunities will receive administrative support — marketing, recruitment, payroll and workers’ compensation — as well as help managing the interns.

Companies interested in participation can contact Sandra Jackam at sjackam@larimer.org or Alyssa Statz at statzal@co.larimer.co.us before Feb. 26.