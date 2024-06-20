Hess named to Colorado Bar Association’s trust executive council

FORT COLLINS — Coan, Payton & Payne LLC attorney Richard M. Hess Jr. has been elected to the Colorado Bar Association Trust & Estate Section Executive Council.

The Trust & Estate Section addresses the interests and problems of specialists and general practitioners in the area of wills, trusts, estates, guardianships and conservatorships.

Hess’ practice focuses on wealth preservation and transfer, family philanthropy and the related fields of succession and exit planning for closely held businesses and professional practices. He assists business partners, entrepreneurs, professional practices, individuals, and family groups in preserving and facilitating the transfer of wealth, as well as managing intergenerational philanthropy.

Coan, Payton & Payne has offices in Fort Collins, Greeley and Denver.