L&L Hawaiian Barbecue opening in Boulder next to Whole Foods

BOULDER — Aloha, Boulder, meet L&L Hawaiian Barbecue.

The Honolulu-born chain is planning to “soon” open its first Boulder location at 2323 30th St. near the Whole Foods, according to its website.

L&L did not respond to requests for comment. L&L was founded in the mid-1970s and expanded to the mainland U.S. in the late 1990s. The franchise has more than 200 locations across the country and in Japan, including three in Colorado.

The Boulder outpost will be operated by franchisees Jazmin Brooks and Matt Coty, according to What Now Denver.

The L&L menu features Hawaiian-style “lunch plates” featuring entree items such as barbecued chicken, kalua pork, katsu, loco moco, served with rice and macaroni salad.