Boulder-born Modern Market opens first drive-through restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Modern Market, a Boulder-born restaurant chain that has expanded in recent years to include nearly 30 locations in Colorado, Arizona and Texas, opened its first drive-through restaurant this month in Colorado Springs.

The new location, Modern Market’s third in Colorado Springs, is at 3015 New Center Point in the First & Main Town Center.

“Opening our first drive-thru restaurant is just one of the many ways our team is working to reimagine fast food and show guests how healthy food can be a quick, convenient option for the entire family,” Modern Market Eatery co-founder and president Rob McColgan said in a prepared statement. “This will be the first of many drive-thru locations we anticipate developing over the coming years to provide an even more efficient service model to handle the increasing volume of takeout orders.”

In addition to a drive-through lane, the Colorado Springs operation also includes a mini-market and a “double-sided assembly line in the kitchen that allows for quicker prep times,” Modern Market said in a news release.