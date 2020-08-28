Modern Market opens new restaurant in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Modern Market Eatery opened its 16th Colorado location today at 3260 S. College Ave., Suite 140, in Fort Collins. The new store from Denver-based ModMarket LLC is the 29th nationwide.
Modern Market, which originally carried the brand ModMarket but changed it in 2015, has locations in Boulder where the company originated in 2009 and in Longmont.
The restaurant was originally scheduled to open in March but delayed its start because of the pandemic, said Beth Hardy, vice president of marketing for the company. “We’ve established dining-with-confidence practices and follow all FDA safety guidelines at all of our restaurants and feel confident in serving our guests safely,” she said.
Modern Market requires that employees and customers wear face masks; staff has increased sanitizing, glove use and other precautions, the company said in a press release announcing the opening. Online orders can be picked up at the restaurant at curbside or be delivered. The restaurant’s dining room and patio are open. Business hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
