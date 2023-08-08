Sandpiper Hospitality to manage Courtyard by Marriott Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS – Sandpiper Hospitality, a Richmond, Virginia-based hotel management company, has been awarded the management contract for the Courtyard by Marriott Fort Collins.
The 112-room hotel, at 1200 Oakridge Drive, is owned by a subsidiary of 44 Group Hospitality Investments. Its amenities include an indoor pool and hot tub, outdoor fire pits, fitness center and convenience store. The hotel will undergo a major renovation starting later this year.
Sandpiper Hospitality is approved by Marriott International, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Choice Hotels International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Extended Stay America to manage their select-service and extended stay brands and now manages more than 10 different brands in its portfolio.
“We are thrilled to add this Colorado hotel to our portfolio and look forward to a successful long-term relationship,” said Victor Cruz, Sandpiper Hospitality’s vice president for business development, in a prepared statement. “This is our first third-party management contract for a Marriott-branded hotel and we see great potential to continue expanding the Sandpiper Hospitality footprint with third-party management. Our team is deep, talented and extremely focused on client [return on investment].”
Sandpiper Hospitality added 17 new properties to its management portfolio in the past 12 months, including a dual-branded La Quinta Inn by Wyndham and Hawthorn Suites in Pflugerville, Texas, the same co-branding proposed for a hotel in the Ladera development in Timnath. That prototype is designed to streamline development and operational costs while appealing to multiple customer segments including overnight and extended-stay renters.
