Hospitality & Tourism  June 26, 2023

Boulder, Fort Collins rank among top smaller metros for corporate retreats

BizWest Staff

Boulder and Fort Collins rank among the Top 10 “Smaller Metros for Corporate Retreats,” according to a study by CoWorkingCafe.com, a website that provides information about coworking.

CoWorkingCafe analyzed U.S. metropolitan areas depending on their population size: large metros, with a population of more than 1 million; mid-sized metros, with 500,000 to 1 million residents; and smaller metros, with fewer than 500,000 residents.

Factors considered for the rankings include number of team-building establishments, accommodations, stadiums and indoor arenas, historical points of interest, airports, availability of coworking space, regional price parity, and music festivals.

Fort Collins ranked No. 9 among smaller metros in the study, with Boulder rounding out the Top 10. Asheville, North Carolina ranked No. 1.

Omaha, Nebraska, topped the ranking of mid-sized metros, while New York topped the list of large metros.

