Visit Fort Collins moving into CooperSmiths’ Poolside

FORT COLLINS – Visit Fort Collins will move its Old Town welcome center and offices into slightly more than 3,000 square feet of leased space in CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing’s “Poolside” building, which sits across a narrow walkway from the pub and has sat vacant since it was closed in September 2022.

According to the Fort Collins Coloradoan, the move will happen in midsummer once renovations are complete in the building owned by Progressive Old Town Square. As for the rest of the 8,319-square-foot building, a Denver-based restaurant has signed a letter of intent and, once a lease has been signed, hope to open there in spring.