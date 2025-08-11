Roadhouse Boulder Depot closing this week

BOULDER — Roadhouse Boulder Depot, an eatery at the historic Boulder Train Depot, will close this week.

“We are sadly closing our restaurant Wed., Aug. 13, 2025,” Roadhouse posted on its website. “We want to thank you for the last 10 years of support and patronage. We will miss you.”

A restaurant employee told BizWest that Roadhouse will serve its final customers on Tuesday, and online-reservation platform OpenTable indicates that the “Restaurant is Closed For Good.”

Roadhouse Hospitality Group, the company behind concepts such as Spanky’s Roadhouse in Denver and Dusty Boot Roadhouse in Beaver Creek, debuted Roadhouse Boulder Depot at Junction Place in 2015. The Boulder outpost specialized in American cuisine made with locally sourced ingredients.

