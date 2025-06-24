Nothing Bundt Cakes closing Boulder bakery Friday

BOULDER — Nothing Bundt Cakes in Boulder will serve its final sweet treat on Friday, as the bakery at 2710 Arapahoe Ave. is closing after seven years in business.

“Since opening our doors in July 2018, this community has been more than just a place to do business — it has been my home, my support system, and a source of endless joy. You welcomed me with open arms, celebrated life’s sweetest moments with us, and stood by me through every high and low we’ve faced together as a community,” Nothing Bundt Cakes franchise operator Amy Long wrote in a letter to customers. “I will never forget the smiles, the stories, and the kindness shared over the years — it has meant more than words can express.”

Long, who owns Matsumotto Sushi in Westminster, said in the note that moving forward she will focus on that venture and “spending more time with my family.”

In the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, there are other Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in Westminster, Longmont, Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins.

