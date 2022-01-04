Heska to buy German vet practice software firm

LOVELAND — Heska Corp. (Nasdaq: HSKA) has closed on a deal to acquire German veterinarian practice management software company VetZ GmbH

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, and as of Tuesday Heska had not filed any regulatory disclosures related to the deal with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heska said more details will be forthcoming next month when the company reports its quarterly results.

VetZ is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Heska, according to a company news release.

“We are excited to welcome the wonderful leadership, people, and culture of VetZ into the global Heska family,” Heska CEO Kevin Wilson said in a statement released late last year when the acquisition was first announced. “I have known and admired VetZ and its founders since 2009 and have wanted to make this partnership a reality since then. In my decades in this space, I have not seen another [practice management software company] as powerful; VetZ represents the pinnacle of business logic and capability in veterinary health care.”

