Nutrien acquires soybean breeding program for southern U.S.

LOVELAND — Loveland Products Inc., a division of Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., has acquired a soybean breeding program tailored for the southern U.S. from BASF Agricultural Solutions.

The acquisition includes two breeding sites, with one site in Marion, Arkansas, and the other in Leland, Mississippi, according to a press statement from the company. Once developed, the products will be sold in key Nutrien Ag Solutions locations in the southern U.S.

“By growing the in-house breeding programs to include soybeans, Nutrien Ag Solutions will be better able to serve the unique needs of growers in the South with the Loveland Products’ Dyna-Gro brand. Dyna-Gro already has in-house breeding programs for cotton and rice focused on the southern U.S. market; adding soybeans to this portfolio aligns with our goal to be a comprehensive agricultural solutions provider,” the company statement said.

“Now, with soybeans, rice, and cotton, Nutrien Ag Solutions will be better positioned to support row crop growers with the latest agricultural technologies and innovative breeding programs. Southern growers will be able access soybean varieties that have been tailored specifically for their unique needs,” the company said.

Rob Dunlop, vice president of North America Seed at Nutrien, said that the acquisition and expansion into soybean breeding is a strategic move for the company. “Together, we can develop new high-yielding products that help soybean growers in the South to sustainably achieve their goals,” he said.

The new soybean products will be sold through Nutrien’s retail network.