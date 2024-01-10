Plumbline opens new Loveland location

LOVELAND — Plumbline Services LLC, a Denver-based plumbing and heating and cooling company, has opened a new location in Loveland.

The new Northern Colorado location is at 395 W. 67th St., from which staff members from the organization will be dispatched to customer locations. Specific numbers from the 270-employee company to be assigned to the Loveland location were not made available.

Services include plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical issues, 24/7 emergency services, and range of services from routine maintenance to major repairs or installations.Plumbline serves more than 35,000 homeowners in the Denver area, with locations in Arvada, Centennial, and now Loveland. The office number is 970-444-5092.