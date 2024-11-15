Christensen to lead Comprise Atlanta office

BOULDER — Comprise, a full-service public relations and marketing agency based in Boulder, recently opened an Atlanta office, its first office beyond Colorado’s borders.

The East Coast operation will be led by longtime Comprise employee Melissa Christensen, the company’s newly minted vice president of strategic relations.

During Christensen’s maternity leave this summer “she came to me and said, ‘Hey, I am really considering moving to Atlanta” to be closer to family, Comprise CEO Doyle Albee told BizWest. “And I said, ‘Hey, you want to open an office there?’ And the rest, as they say, is history. …Sometimes the moon and stars align, right?”

Christensen, who was named to BizWest’s 2023 Boulder Valley 40 Under Forty list, grew up outside of Atlanta in Carrollton, Georgia.

“It was just a great opportunity to … really plant a flag there because it’s such an important market (for industries where Comprise has client clusters, such as) technology and telecommunications,” Albee said. “It’s a growing market.”

In terms of building a book of business focused on Southern clients, Comprise is essentially “starting from scratch,” Albee said, “but I got the best person on it: Melissa.”

Having lived and worked in the area before moving to Colorado, Christensen has a bit of head start. “I’ve got a decent network here,” she told BizWest.

“Returning to my home state of Georgia and leading Comprise’s growth efforts in a familiar neck of the woods feels gratifying — and it’s so much easier to watch the (University of Georgia football team) Dawgs battle for national titles,” Christensen said in a prepared statement. “With our experienced and qualified team on the ground, we can better connect with companies throughout the region and provide the localized attention they need while ensuring they benefit from our agency’s full range of communications services.”

The Comprise Atlanta operation has a physical presence in an Industrious co-working space. The firm’s Boulder and Denver offices are also in Industrious properties.

Other than Christensen, there are several Comprise workers in the region who are likely to use the Atlanta office on occasion. They include executive director of PR client relations and team development Andrea Holt and account executives Drew Deeter and Matthew Perkins.

Albee said that he’d be thrilled to add members to the Atlanta team, but geography isn’t necessarily a deciding factor in hiring decisions at Comprise. “If the perfect person happens to be in Dallas or wherever, we’re looking for the best talent to round out our team.”

