1908 Brands, Conscious Alliance send cleaning supplies to hurricane zones through Convoy of Hope

1908 Brands’ Surface Cleaning Refill Starter Kit, which includes reusable glass spray bottles and tablets of cleaning chemicals that the consumer mixes with water, was a winner of an Expo West 2022 NEXTY Award. Courtesy 1908 Brands.

BOULDER — Boulder-born, green household cleaning product maker 1908 Brands Inc. and The Conscious Alliance Inc., which harnesses the power of musicians, artists and natural-foods companies to raise awareness and funds for food-accessibility projects say they have sent five truckloads of products to communities damaged by the recent Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The products will be donated to Convoy of Hope, who works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and local municipalities to distribute supplies.

“As we watch what is unfolding in the Southeast, we are thrilled to help in any way we can. We are devastated about what we see on TV and can’t image what is coming in the days to come,” 1908 Brands CEO Steve Savage said in a prepared statement.

SPONSORED CONTENT

on Facebook on LinkedIn