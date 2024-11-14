European Commission gives Bolder Industries 32M euros to build Antwerp facility

BOULDER — Bolder Industries Belgium, a European subsidiary of Bolder Industries Inc., which converts used tires into carbon black, petrochemicals, steel and power, was recently awarded 32 million euros ($33.83 million) in grant funding from European Commission to build a production facility at the Port of Antwerp in Belgium.

The government in the Belgian region of Flanders will chip in an additional 2 million euros.

“As Bolder’s first facility of this scale in Europe, the Antwerp plant is a foundational step in the company’s broader European growth strategy,” BI’s director of project development Wim Van den Broeck said in a news release. “Construction of the facility will begin in 2026, with full operational capacity anticipated by 2027.”

The Belgian facility “will have four proprietary reactors, a state-of-the-art finishing line and will use wind power and heat generated at the location for its energy needs. The Antwerp facility will process over 4 million end-of-life tires annually,” the release said.

