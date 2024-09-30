Minnesota company acquires Mountain Vet Supply

FORT COLLINS — Mountain Vet Supply Inc., which has supplied vaccines and equipment to livestock ranchers and producers for 38 years, has been acquired by St. Paul, Minnesota-based Patterson Cos. Inc. (Nasdaq: PDCO), a distribution company in the dental and animal health industries.

“They’ve made offers to all our employees,” owner Bill DeMoss told BizWest on Friday. “Our inventories are 95% similar, and we work with the same customers.”

DeMoss said he expected the business at 149 John Deere Drive in Fort Collins to be run through Patterson’s production business, Animal Health International Inc., based in Loveland.

At the same time it announced the acquisition of Mountain Vet Supply, Patterson also said it acquired Infusion Concepts in the United Kingdom.

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed, but Patterson said it expects to close the deals during its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Animal Health International will acquire a majority of the operating assets of Mountain Vet Supply. According to a news release, “Upon closing, the acquisition is expected to grow Patterson Animal Health’s presence in the production and companion animal market, drive increased operating leverage, create synergies with strategic vendors, and allow Animal Health International Inc. to provide exceptional customer service to Mountain Vet Supply’s customers.”

“Mountain Vet Supply has been a cornerstone in Fort Collins for nearly 40 years, supplying ranchers and producers through their retail store and customer delivery structure,” Steve Cunningham, president of Patterson Production Animal, said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to serving their customer base in the Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana markets. We welcome our new colleagues to the Animal Health International Inc. team and look forward to continued success together.”

Meanwhile, Patterson’s United Kingdom-based animal health business, National Veterinary Services Limited, will acquire Infusion Concepts Ltd., which designs and supplies infusion, drainage and critical-care products for veterinarians and their animal patients.