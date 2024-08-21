Two new locations set for Ziggi’s Coffee

Signage at a Ziggi’s Coffee drive-through location. Courtesy Ziggi’s

DENVER – Ziggi’s Coffee, has officially opened the doors of two new coffee shops, located at 15196 E. 120th Ave. and 15259 E. 103rd Place in Commerce City. The new locations are expected to create 25 new jobs in the local economy, according to a press release.

Owned and operated by local franchisees Kip Farnsworth and Tracy Finley, the new Ziggi’s Coffee locations are both 635 sq. ft. coffee shops with a drive-thru. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of food items including breakfast sandwiches, burritos and paninis, as well as baked goods such as breads, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“We are thrilled to announce the official opening date of our second and third Ziggi’s Coffee locations in Colorado,” Tracy Finley, local franchise owner of the Ziggi’s Coffees in Commerce City, said in the release. “Commerce City is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in the Denver area, making it the perfect location for this concept. With over 30 years of combined professional experience, Kip and I are eager to contribute to the growth of the Ziggi’s Coffee brand, making a meaningful impact on the Commerce City community.”

Ziggi’s Coffee shops in Commerce City are open form 5-7 a.m., Monday – Friday and from 6 a.m.- 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, or how to find a Ziggi’s Coffee location near you, go to: www.ziggiscoffee.com/find-a-ziggis.