CU Boulder welcomes students to annual move-in and Fall Welcome

Aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER — More than 7,000 undergraduate students and their families will start the next chapter of their lives this week with the annual move-in and Fall Welcome to the University of Colorado Boulder.

The new Buffs represent all 50 states plus the District of Columbia. The top three, after Colorado, are California, Texas, and Illinois. First-year students also represent 44 countries with Saudi Arabia, India, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates leading, according to a news release.

Student events: In-person orientation for first-year, undergraduate students runs all week as they learn about life as CU Boulder Buffs. All students are welcome at a variety of other events — through Aug. 29 — from CU Kick Off and Spirit Night to the CU Neighborhood Welcome Back Events and Block Parties.. Students and families can learn more on the Fall Welcome website.

Community events: CU Boulder also has planned fun, family-friendly events for the community. Attendance is open to the public; CU Boulder affiliation is not required.