City of Greeley partners with Rockies Venture Club

The sign as travelers enter Greeley.

GREELEY — The City of Greeley has partnered with the Rockies Venture Club to help technology companies in Greeley get off the ground and help position Greeley as a center for entrepreneurial activity.

According to a news release, the partnership will give Greeley “special access to investors and introduces high-level expertise to the city’s growing entrepreneurial environment.” With support from RVC, Greeley can tackle specific industry challenges and create new solutions to improve the city’s business activities, the release stated.

“As a member of the Angel Capital Association, Rockies Venture Club provides us with a wealth of resources that strengthen our business community,” John Hall, director of economic development in the city of Greeley, said in the release. “This partnership will enhance our capabilities to educate and connect within the local business sector, drawing essential investments. These collaborative initiatives will greatly benefit key institutions like Aims Community College and the University of Northern Colorado.”

The plan is for the alliance to help build a strong business network and help Greeley attract employers to town.

“Companies invest in communities that meet their needs, and Greeley aims to do that. The partnership with Rockies Venture Club is crucial for connecting these companies to the abundant resources Greeley offers,” Greeley City Manager Raymond Lee said in the release.

Peter Adams, executive chairman of Rockies Venture Club, said in the release that this partnership will enable Greeley to use resources from its HyperAccelerator program and engage local investors with its Angel Academy.

“These programs, along with the new Rockies Greeley Fund, a venture capital fund that will invest in existing companies in Greeley, will also attract the best talent and startups from across the region,” Adams said.

Those wanting more information can write to [email protected].