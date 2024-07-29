Boulder-based Viserion Grain buys four grain elevators

BOULDER — Viserion Grain LLC, a Boulder-based subsidiary of agriculture supply chain business Viserion International Holdco LLC, recently purchased four grain elevator operations from Greenfield Grain LLC.

The elevators are located in Parkdale, Arkansas, and in the Louisiana towns of Dunn, Crowville, and Lake Providence.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The addition of these strategic assets to VGC’s growing portfolio will materially expand the company’s ability to connect local producers to the domestic and international agricultural value chain,” said Jason Kellman, chief investment officer of Pinnacle Asset Management LP, the private equity firm that owns Viserion. “It will also position VGC to continue serving its customers’ grain storage, transportation, and commercial management needs across the central and southern U.S.”