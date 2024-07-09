Zoe Ma Ma open in former Chipotle space on Pearl in Boulder

Zoe Ma Ma, named after Edwin Zoe’s mother, Anna Zoe (both seen here), who inspired much of the menu, opened in 2010, with the Denver location coming online about four years later. Courtesy Zoe Ma Ma.

BOULDER — Zoe Ma Ma, the popular Boulder-born Taiwanese restaurant with a Denver outpost next to Union Station, has opened in its new Boulder location on Pearl.

Owned by James Beard nominee Edwin Zoe, the restaurant relocated from 2010 10th St. to a storefront at 919 Pearl St. that was previously a Chipotle restaurant.

A grand opening is set for Thursday and a traditional Chinese lion dance performance is expected next weekend at Zoe Ma Ma, which was recommended in last year’s Colorado Michelin Guide.

SPONSORED CONTENT Electric Vehicle Revolution: Install EV Chargers Now or Lose Tenants Tomorrow Ignoring the shift towards electric vehicles is risky. Mac Electric offers an EV charging feasibility study to answer commercial property owners' questions.

The 2,435-square-foot Zoe Ma Ma space — adjacent to a storefront that was most recently home to an Oskar Blues taproom and will soon house C Bar and C Burger, a pair of food and cocktail concepts from restaurateur behind upscale Boulder eateries Oak at Fourteenth and Corrida — can seat 59 diners. The roughly 300-square-foot patio area has space for another 16 seats.

“We are so excited to move to our new location on West Pearl with more seating for guests to enjoy Mama’s delicious Taiwanese street (and) home food,” Edwin Zoe said in a prepared statement.

Zoe Ma Ma, named after Edwin Zoe’s mother, Anna Zoe, who inspired much of the menu, opened in 2010, with the Denver location coming online about four years later.

The Boulder location was featured on an episode of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network.

After launching the pair of Zoe Ma Ma restaurants, Edwin Zoe, a University of Colorado graduate, opened Boulder’s Chimera Ramen, which has rebranded Dragonfly Noodle after the COVID-19 pandemic. A second Dragonfly Noodle location opened last year on Denver’s 16th Street Mall.

Edwin Zoe was a 2022 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.