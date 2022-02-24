Boulder County restaurants, chefs named James Beard Awards semifinalists

BOULDER COUNTY — The local dining scene in Boulder County has for years been regarded as one of the country’s best — and 2022 is no exception.

A Boulder County chef, restaurateur and establishment were all named semifinalists for the uber-prestigious national James Beard Awards, which will be presented during a ceremony on Monday, June 13.

The semifinalists are: