Bar, burger concept from Oak, Corrida owner plans tentative April opening

The space at 921 Pearl St. in Boulder was formerly home to an Oskar Blues Brewery taproom and World of Beer. Source: Boulder planning documents.

BOULDER — C Bar and C Burger, a pair of food and cocktail concepts from restaurateur behind upscale Boulder eateries Oak at Fourteenth and Corrida, are expected to open at 921 Pearl St. in Boulder around April 2024.

Half Eaten Cookie Hospitality’s Bryan Dayton and partners will bring new life to the Pearl Street space that was formerly home to an Oskar Blues Brewery taproom and World of Beer.

The 3,420-square-foot space would be “split in half for a cocktail/tavern and restaurant concepts,” according to a Boulder planning memo. “They will be operated by the same company and will share the back of house kitchen area. The existing patios will also be split to provide individual seating for each concept.”

The C Burger concept, which Dayton will operate with chef and partner Samuel McCandless, debuted this year with a kiosk at the Sanitas Brewing Co. taproom in Englewood. “This new outpost of C Burger will be a lively burger bar with a focus on regenerative, organic, and local meat — its goal is to revolutionize the way people perceive and consume meat, making it accessible, delicious, and sustainable,” a Half Eaten Cookie representative told BizWest in an email. “Guests can look forward to C Burger’s delicious beef smashburgers, as well as chicken sandwiches, salads, and a full bar program.”

That bar program will be helmed by mixologist Diego Baud. “Guests can anticipate libations that combine classic influences with modern, playful mixology,” the company representative’s email said.