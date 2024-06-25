Weld, UNC, Johnstown earn national awards

A handful of Weld County departments, the University of Northern Colorado and the town of Johnstown have won national awards, according to the Greeley Tribune.

The achievement awards for Weld County came from the National Association of Counties at a meeting of county commissioners last week. Its departments of Human Services, public health and environment, human resources and public information, along with its Office of Emergency Management, public safety communications and justice services received recognition, as did the University of Northern Colorado’s criminal justice program.

Meanwhile, the Government Finance Officers Association named the town of Johnstown as a recipient of the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its approach to fiscal management and strategic planning.