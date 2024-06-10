Premier Members Credit Union opens third Westminster branch

Credit union officials join representatives of Fort Collins-based Neenan Archistruction and chambers of commerce from Westminster and Broomfield on Friday at the ribbon cutting for a new branch of Premier Members Credit Union at 4680 W. 120th Ave. Unit 200 in Westminster. Courtesy PMCU

WESTMINSTER — Premier Members Credit Union has opened its third branch in Westminster and 19th in Colorado.

Chambers of commerce from both Westminster and Broomfield were represented at Friday’s ribbon cutting for the new branch at 4680 W. 120th Ave. Unit 200. The 1,669-square-foot redesigned space is the first within PMCU’s network to feature a fully functional electronic teller system.

“We are excited to introduce this new technology to our Premier members,” Amanda Kutzler, senior vice president for consumer retail, said in a prepared statement. “It allows us more time to spend getting to know our members and building relationships, which is at the heart of being Premier.”

SPONSORED CONTENT Business Cares: June 2024 BizWest Business Cares June 2024 recognizes LGBTQ+ businesses and the Colorado LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.

Fort Collins-based design-build firm Neenan Archistruction helped celebrate the grand opening of its latest renovation project, converting a former tanning salon into a space to house a financial institution. Boulder-based Premier sees the new location as a catalyst for moving operations to a location central to the credit union’s members in the northern Denver metro area.

Premier’s community commitments in Westminster include sponsorships for the city’s Summer Block Party and Westy Fest, Westminster Chamber sponsorships, and collaborations with the Westminster Public Schools Foundation.

The not-for-profit financial institution has more than 77,000 members and $1.7 billion in assets.

Besides the two other Westminster locations, at 8440 and 10339 Federal Blvd., Premier’s branches in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado include offices in Boulder, Broomfield, Erie, Estes Park, Firestone, Gunbarrel, Longmont and Louisville.