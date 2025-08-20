Government & Politics  August 20, 2025

Greeley residents sue, say city’s Catalyst plan violates TABOR

Project’s supporters’ complaint about With Many Hands found valid

West Greeley rendering.
An architect’s rendering depicts the arena, hotel and landscaping planned for the Catalyst project. Source: City of Greeley document.
By

In the latest volleys in the war over the city’s financing plan for the proposed Catalyst entertainment district, two residents have sued the city in Weld District Court, alleging that the plan the City Council approved in May violates the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, and the city clerk has sent the supporters’ complaint that opponents are being funded by “dark money” from outside groups to the Colorado Secretary of State for review.

Related Posts

Beth Potter

With BizWest since 2012 and in Colorado since 1979, Dallas worked at the Longmont Times-Call, Colorado Springs Gazette, Denver Post and Public News Service. A Missouri native and Mizzou School of Journalism grad, Dallas started as a sports writer and outdoor columnist at the St. Charles (Mo.) Banner-News, then went to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch before fleeing the heat and humidity for the Rockies. He especially loves covering our mountain communities.
Categories: Government & Politics Greeley Sunday Weekly Today's News Cascadia Catalyst Dan Wheeler Greeley City Council Greeley Deserves Better Greeley Forward Martin Lind Pam Bricker Suzanne Taheri Tom Donkle With Many Hands
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts