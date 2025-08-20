Greeley residents sue, say city’s Catalyst plan violates TABOR
Project’s supporters’ complaint about With Many Hands found valid
In the latest volleys in the war over the city’s financing plan for the proposed Catalyst entertainment district, two residents have sued the city in Weld District Court, alleging that the plan the City Council approved in May violates the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights, and the city clerk has sent the supporters’ complaint that opponents are being funded by “dark money” from outside groups to the Colorado Secretary of State for review.
