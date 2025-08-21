Rag & Bone opens pop-up in Boulder

BOULDER — Rag & Bone, a New York-based fashion brand, opened a pop-up shop Wednesday in Boulder’s Twenty Ninth Street shopping center that will be open through January.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the brand opted to try a location near the University of Colorado campus because it has seen a surge in younger customers drawn to its Miramar clothing line, which uses a printing technique that makes soft fabrics such as cotton terry, fleece, stretch knit and satin look like denim.

