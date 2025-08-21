Marshall fire lawsuit set for September trial

BOULDER — A civil trial will begin Sept. 25 in Boulder District Court to determine the extent of Xcel Energy’s responsibility for the 2021 Marshall Fire, whether the utility company should pay damages, and how much blame should be placed on the Twelve Tribes, a cult whose members lit the conflagration’s first embers.

According to The Denver Post, a hearing Wednesday began to set parameters for the jury trial, which involves around 4,000 Boulder County homeowners and business owners as well as 200 insurance companies.

on Facebook on LinkedIn