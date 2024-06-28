Contractor jailed, accused of stealing from Marshall Fire homeowners

Leona Scott. Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

BOULDER — A contractor from Aurora who was arrested Thursday and booked into Boulder County Jail is accused of stealing more than $1 million from four families who had homes damaged or lost in the Marshall Fire.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Leona Scott, 63, is facing a charge of theft – more than $1 million, a Class 2 felony that could carry a prison sentence of eight to 24 years in prison. Scott, who was not properly licensed to build homes in Boulder County, is accused of stealing more than $1.3 million from four property owners for unfinished work.