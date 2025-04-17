Boulder County OKs new rules for mobile farm stands

BOULDER — Amendments to Boulder County’s land use code that will allow farmers to set up mobile farm stands, skipping the expensive and time-consuming permit process required to build a permanent structure, have been approved by county commissioners.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, the code changes adopted Tuesday add a more inclusive definition of agricultural structures that includes mobile farm stands on wheels that can either be driven or towed to another location. The majority of products sold at the mobile farm stands also must be sourced from Boulder County farms.

on Facebook on LinkedIn