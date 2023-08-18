Boulder OKs 3 issues for November ballot

2021 aerial view of Boulder and the CU Boulder campus. (Photo by Glenn Asakawa/University of Colorado)

BOULDER – Voters in the city of Boulder will decide on three issues approved for the ballot Thursday by the City Council.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, one ballot measure would extend by 20 years ncerning Boulder’s 0.15% sales and use tax, which was approved by voters in 2003 and is set to expire in December 2024. The council also approved the citizen-initiated “Safe Zones 4 Kids” measure, which would prioritize removing tents, propane tanks and other prohibited items within 500 feet of a school property line or within 50 feet of a multi-use path or sidewalk, as well as amendments to the Home Rule Charter that would include changes to the requirements for people signing petitions in support of city council or mayoral candidates and giving the city clerk extra time to process petitions.