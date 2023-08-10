Boulder hires independent police monitor

BOULDER — Sherry Daun has been hired to serve as an independent police monitor overseeing the Boulder Police Department.

She works for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago and will start later this month.

“I am confident Sherry’s wealth of knowledge, respect for the law, and demonstrated commitment to equity will benefit the Boulder community, especially as we continue to understand best practices related to effective oversight,” Boulder city manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a prepared statement. “We are eager to welcome her and begin tapping her expertise.