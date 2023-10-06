Boulder elevates pair for new assistant city manager roles

BOULDER — Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde recently promoted two employees to fill a pair of newly created assistant city manager positions.

“Mark Woulf, currently the city’s budget officer, will transition out of the finance department and step into a vacant assistant city manager position,” according to a Boulder news release. “Pam Davis, who joined the city manager’s office in 2018 and has served as assistant city manager since 2020, will continue with her same title but have increased authority and responsibilities.”

The promotions will take effect on Oct. 30.

“I am excited to increase the City Manager’s office’s capacity for strategic thinking, financial and data acumen, organizational culture development, management of complex projects, and executive-level coaching and supervision with these two exemplary leaders,” Rivera-Vandermyde said in the release.