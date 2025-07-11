Government & Politics  July 11, 2025

Longmont studying minimum-wage hike

Longmont city sign
The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.
By

LONGMONT — Organizers of an Aug. 14 “fishbowl” event will invite employers and employees to participate in a structured discussion about the potential impacts of raising the minimum wage within Longmont city limits.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the City Council reviewed economic data on Tuesday and discussed the logistics of a community feedback event aimed at gathering input from businesses and workers who would be affected by a minimum-wage increase.

SPONSORED CONTENT

Organizers of an Aug. 14 “fishbowl” event will invite employers and employees to participate in a structured discussion about the potential impacts of raising the minimum wage within Longmont city limits.

Related Posts

Categories: External Source Government & Politics Longmont Today's News Longmont City Council
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts