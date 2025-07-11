Longmont studying minimum-wage hike

LONGMONT — Organizers of an Aug. 14 “fishbowl” event will invite employers and employees to participate in a structured discussion about the potential impacts of raising the minimum wage within Longmont city limits.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the City Council reviewed economic data on Tuesday and discussed the logistics of a community feedback event aimed at gathering input from businesses and workers who would be affected by a minimum-wage increase.

on Facebook on LinkedIn