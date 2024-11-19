Colorado Dems back labor-organization reform measure 

DENVER — Democratic Colorado lawmakers this week unveiled a proposal to remove a decades-old requirement that would-be union workers support two rounds of voting before launching certain negotiations with employers.

Proponents of the efforts to repeal the requirement, the only one of its kind in the nation, say the requirement effectively makes Colorado a right-to-work state, according to a Denver Post report. Federal law requires that workers pass just a single round of voting before joining a union.

