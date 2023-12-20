Longmont council backs zone to boost semiconductor production

The entry sign for Longmont along Colorado Highway 119.

LONGMONT – The Longmont City Council on Tuesday supported creating a “CHIPS” zone within the city in hopes of boosting semiconductor production locally. The action was in response to the “Creating Helpful Incentives for Producing Semiconductors and Science Act” that was signed last year by President Joe Biden that provides billions of dollars toward strengthening the nation’s position in semiconductor research, development and manufacturing.

According to the Longmont Times-Call, the proposed Longmont CHIPS Zone, which still must be approved by the state but would give semiconductor companies access to various tax credits, includes three areas in Longmont’s west and southwest areas, including one south of Vance Brand Airport.