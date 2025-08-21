Government & Politics  August 21, 2025

Loveland OKs first metro district under new rules

By

LOVELAND — By a 7-1 vote with only Mayor Jacki Marsh dissenting because of her strident opposition to metropolitan districts, the Loveland City Council has approved the city’s first metro district under new 18-point rules passed in June.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Tuesday’s vote advanced the plan for the proposed 1,300-unit Ponderosa Ridge project, on 279 acres between 43rd and 50th streets west of Wilson Avenue in northwest Loveland. The newly approved service plan authorizes up to $76 million in debt to finance public infrastructure.

SPONSORED CONTENT

By a 7-1 vote with only Mayor Jacki Marsh dissenting because of her strident opposition to metropolitan districts, the Loveland City Council has approved the city’s first metro district under new 18-point rules passed in June.

Related Posts

Categories: External Source Government & Politics Loveland Residential Real Estate Today's News Jacki Marsh Loveland City Councijl Ponderosa Ridge
Sign up for BizWest Daily Alerts