Loveland OKs first metro district under new rules

LOVELAND — By a 7-1 vote with only Mayor Jacki Marsh dissenting because of her strident opposition to metropolitan districts, the Loveland City Council has approved the city’s first metro district under new 18-point rules passed in June.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, Tuesday’s vote advanced the plan for the proposed 1,300-unit Ponderosa Ridge project, on 279 acres between 43rd and 50th streets west of Wilson Avenue in northwest Loveland. The newly approved service plan authorizes up to $76 million in debt to finance public infrastructure.

on Facebook on LinkedIn