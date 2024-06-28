Krenning recall petition approved in Loveland

Loveland City Council member Troy Krenning listens in May during a meeting of the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission, where he is one of the city’s representatives. Dallas Heltzell/BizWest

LOVELAND — The Loveland City Clerk’s office has approved the final version of the petition language for an attempt to recall City Council Ward 1 representative Troy Krenning.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, recall sponsors can start collecting the 1,615 signatures they need by early August to get the question on the ballot. If successful, the petition faces a City Council vote to be placed on the ballot, either on this November’s coordinated ballot or for a special election, which could cost the city up to $100,000. Along with the recall question, successor candidates would also be placed on the ballot.