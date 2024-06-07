Boulder company makes puzzle for Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita is selling hand-cut wooden puzzles that are manufactured in Boulder by Liberty Puzzles. Courtesy Casa Bonita

BOULDER — Iconic Lakewood theme restaurant Casa Bonita has teamed up with 19-year-old Boulder company Liberty Puzzles, which has produced a 317-piece, 12½-by-13¾-inch wooden puzzle the eatery is selling for $99.

According to The Denver Post, Casa Bonita writes on its website that the puzzle is “adorned with a delightful array of ‘whimsy’ pieces, showcasing iconic elements of The World’s Greatest Restaurant, from our cherished sopaipillas to fearless cliff divers, and beyond.”