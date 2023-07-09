Proov ovulation test now accessible though Quest platform

BOULDER — The Proov PdG test, MFB Fertility Inc.’s ovulation confirmation product, is now accessible through Quest Diagnostics Inc.’s (NYSE: DGX) online health platform.

“I created Proov after my own battle with infertility because I wanted other women to have more information and options than what I had at the time,” MFB founder and CEO Amy Beckley said in a prepared statement. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Quest to broaden access to Proov Confirm so even more women can access insights to help them realize their dream of raising a family.”