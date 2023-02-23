Maxar performance turns red in fourth quarter
WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, a reversal from a profitable period during the same quarter of the prior year.
The satellite-imagery company posted a 2022 fourth-quarter loss of $109 million. That’s compared with a net gain of $71 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Maxar’s performance for the most recent period represents a loss of $1.47 per share, far exceeding Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents per share.
The company also missed the mark on sales. Fourth-quarter 2022 revenues were $326 million, down from $468 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Wall Street analysts expected sales of $440.6 million in the most recent period.
The fourth quarter was a significant one for Maxar. In December 2022, the company announced it would be acquired by Advent International, a Boston-based private-equity firm, for $6.4 billion.
The deal comes five years after Canadian company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. merged with Westminster-based DigitalGlobe in a $2.4 billion deal, with the combined company renamed Maxar Technologies.
Maxar’s stock price closed Thursday at $51.40, flat for the day.
WESTMINSTER — Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) posted a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, a reversal from a profitable period during the same quarter of the prior year.
The satellite-imagery company posted a 2022 fourth-quarter loss of $109 million. That’s compared with a net gain of $71 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Maxar’s performance for the most recent period represents a loss of $1.47 per share, far exceeding Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 41 cents per share.
The company also missed the mark on sales. Fourth-quarter 2022 revenues were $326 million, down from $468 million in…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
OR
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.